news, local-news, weather, storm, warning, thunderstorm, rain

Heavy rain in the state's North has eased, but the risk of storms continues, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The downpour, which was recorded across Northern Tasmania from Thursday evening through to Friday morning, peaked at 281 millimetres at Gray, in the local government area of Break O'Day, and was the town's highest rainfall on record for January. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire St Patricks Head was hit with 227 millimetres, Mt Barrow with 187 millimetres and Friendly Beaches with 101 millimetres, while most places across Tasmania experienced 30 to 100 millimetres as well. According to BOM, riverine flooding is likely in response to this rainfall and a moderate flood warning is current for the South Esk River, and Minor Flood Warnings are current for the Macquarie, Meander, Mersey and North Esk rivers. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy Senior Meteorologist Simon Louis said that relatively settled conditions would likely return from Saturday morning, however, he revealed further rough weather may still be in store. "We have seen that initial band of rainfall clear, so that there are some patches of blue sky around at the moment, but we do expect quite a bit of thunderstorm activity across Tasmania this afternoon and potentially into the night tonight," he said. Mr Louis believed the most likely areas to see storms were the West and South of the state and said storms had already begun to develop in the former. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania "We could also see thunderstorms crossing the North and North-East of the state from mid-level thunderstorms that are moving across the Bass Strait during the afternoon and evening," he said. "Heavy rainfall is possible with the storms as it's quite a humid air mass and there is also some potential for damaging winds and large hail." A severe thunderstorm warning will be issued this afternoon if required. READ MORE: More than 50 health service staff in North COVID-positive Mr Louis also said despite relatively settled conditions expected to return from Saturday morning and through the weekend, there was still a chance of some thunderstorms throughout the North during Saturday afternoon. However, next week a stable high pressure system is expected to dominate the weather, bringing an end to the unsettled conditions. Several coastal wind warnings remain current. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/094c500b-89f5-4c78-8cc8-410973089586.jpeg/r1_59_638_419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg