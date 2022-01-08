New regime of RATs and PCRs putting COVID to the test

comment, opinion,

COVID-19 case numbers have risen in Tasmania and around the country due to the Omicron variant, with many Tasmanians spending extended periods waiting in testing queues and a growing concern about the availability of Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). As has been the case since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, if you have any flu-like symptoms, or you fit the redefined close contact rules, you should contact Tasmanian Public Health for free testing at a state clinic. However, if you have been out in the community, the ability to test yourself at home for your own peace of mind or before visiting an elderly relative or family members is an attractive prospect. The health and aged care sectors have been using RATs widely for staff and residents, and some other workplaces have been using RATs daily for staff, but RATs are also available for personal use and can be purchased at pharmacies and supermarkets. In the past month I've celebrated my first Christmas and New Year as a grandmother. For me, part of celebrating these milestones was purchasing and undertaking RATs to give peace of mind to my family and the greater community due to interstate travel for parliamentary duties. When National Cabinet met on Wednesday (January 5) it was agreed that up to 10 RATs can be made available to pensioners, seniors and veterans over the next three months through pharmacies. These free tests will be available to those with relevant pension/concession cards as supplies become available in coming weeks. Rest assured, you can access RATs and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing if you need it. Supply chain issues have impacted access to RATs, but the Australian government is working with the National Coordination Mechanism on anti-hoarding measures and limits to the numbers available to each person to ensure those who need tests can get them. The government will prohibit price gouging and non-commercial export of RATs as it did earlier in the pandemic with access to essential goods like masks and hand sanitiser. Price gouging is defined as offering essential goods at more than 120 per cent of the initial purchase price. Penalties include up to five years imprisonment or fines of up to $66,000. National Cabinet also agreed to changes around COVID-19 testing requirements, including dropping the need for patients undergoing hospital procedures to be tested beforehand and seven days of rolling testing for truck drivers. A confirmation PCR test will no longer be required after a positive RAT, with those testing positive encouraged to contact their GP for support. A second post-arrival test isn't needed for international travellers coming to Tasmania anymore, and testing requirements for interstate travellers coming to Tasmania will be reviewed in the coming weeks. It is natural for Tasmanians to be cautious now our borders have opened, but if we continue to focus on stepping up for vaccinations and boosters, social distancing, good hygiene and staying home if unwell, our community will remain strong and healthy.

