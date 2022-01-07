sport, cricket,

Cricket North have cancelled their first lot of matches following the opening of the state's borders. Saturday's scheduled second-grade contests which were to see South Launceston host Riverside and Mowbray play Launceston at Youngtown, but competition administrator David Fry confirmed their cancellation. "Half of our ground staff are either off work with COVID or as a close contact with a COVID case and even with calling remaining staff back from leave, we will only be able to prepare NTCA No. 1 for first grade," he said. READ MORE: George Town's Jodie Clifford named AFLW Community Ambassador "We have also been affected by the weather which has hampered preparation and may affect matches on Saturday." The first-grade matches scheduled between the same clubs will be still be played at Riverside and NTCA No.1 respectively. "The Cricket North board will meet next week to assess the situation and do whatever is possible to ensure that the season proceeds as near as possible to plan," Fry said. "A lot will depend on how the COVID outbreak progresses over the next few weeks and the Cricket North Board will continue to closely monitor the situation." Both grades were fixtured for a Saturday-Sunday two-day contest due to next week's Ashes Test match.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/5b3d0b8c-0ff8-43f3-9d04-dc8e8ec370b6.jpg/r0_212_4200_2585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg