A shopping complex owner is asking the community to report crimes after experiencing vandalism, theft and spot fires over the past few months. Legana Shopping Centre owner Andrew Bendel said the centre had been a target for youths and it was affecting businesses and livelihoods. "We have had two fires in the waste bins, one of which required the attendance of the local fire brigade," he said. READ MORE: COVID vaccinations for children to start Mr Bendel said he had been working with police and added additional surveillance, but hoped members of the public would report any unlawful acts to the police with evidence. "We are taking preventative measures, but we would like the community to help," he said. "We have never really had it before now. Legana has been a peaceful suburb for us." A Tasmania Police spokesperson said police had received a small number of reports of vandalism at the centre. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

