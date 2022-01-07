sport, local-sport,

Spreyton trainer Barry Campbell has so many options for star three-year-old Alpine Wolf it's almost an embarrassment of riches. The Alpine Eagle gelding's dominant win over the previously unbeaten Turk Warrior in the $125,000 Tasmanian Guineas at Elwick on Friday has opened plenty of doors. Campbell said the $100,000 Launceston Guineas (2100m) on January 26 was an option as was the $100,000 weight-for-age Mowbray Stakes (1600m) on Launceston Cup day. And, Alpine Wolf might not be out of place in the $1 million Australian Guineas (1600m) at Flemington on March 5. Campbell tackled the same group 1 race in 2015 with Admiral who ran a close fifth in one of the strongest fields on record. Jockey Daniel Ganderton won the battle of tactics on Friday, producing a gem of a ride to get Alpine Wolf home three lengths ahead of Turk Warrior with Bond Street Beau 1-1/2 lengths away third. At their two previous clashes over shorter distances, Turk Warrior led and Alpine Wolf had given him a start before finishing strongly. However, this time over 1600m, Alpine Wolf was in front of his main rival almost all the way. Ganderton found himself in front early then eased to box seat third, with Turk Warrior, who was inclined to over-race, on his outside. Rounding the turn, Ganderton got a split to come around the leader while Turk Warrior had to go four wide. By the 200m, Alpine Wolf had kicked clear and the much-anticipated clash was all over. Campbell revealed after the race that his horse hadn't been quite right since contracting a virus early in his prep. "This is the first time we've had him at the races 100 per cent and it's a huge credit to our vet," the trainer said. "It was always our plan to be closer today - we were going to eyeball him (Turk Warrior) at some stage." Widely-travelled former group 1 star Lim's Cruiser won his first race for more than three years when he upset odds-on favourite The Inevitable in the $125,000 Tasmanian Stakes. The nine-year-old raced in Singapore, Hong Kong and England before finding his way to Tasmania after breaking down. Part-owner Yasmin Maskiell explained that Lim's Cruiser had bowed a tendon while racing in England in mid-2019. "They tried to rehab him back in Singapore but couldn't get him back to the races," Maskiell explained. "He found his way to us thanks to Mick Dittman, who is the racing manager for Mr Lim (Siah Mong) the largest owner in Singapore. "We are also indebted to his former trainer Stephen Gray who has helped us a lot. "The beach environment is the best place to rejuvenate horses and we owe a tremendous thanks to Scott Brunton, Tegan Keys and their team at Seven Mile Beach." One of Maskiell's co-owners is her husband Stephen, the former top jockey whose arch-rival for much of his career was Brendon McCoull. This time, however, they were on the same team as McCoull rode Lim's Cruiser to a short neck win over The Inevitable with Mandela Effect 3/4 length away third in a Brunton trifecta. "We were hoping Brendon could get to the outside but he had to go back in and push out - that's why he's the best jockey in the state," Yasmin said. Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder produced another smart juvenile when first-starter Jaguar Stone won the 2YO Maiden (1000m). Despite a tardy start and racing greenly, the Spieth filly proved too good, scoring by two lengths from outsiders Decisive Choice and Bold Instinct. Stable apprentice Erica Byrne Burke said Jaguar Stone had trialled well almost a month ago when second to Wednesday's impressive winner Emily. "I think she's a nice filly - she was nice and relaxed coming here today, she travelled well and did it all very easily," the jockey said. Brighton trainer Terry Evans made a good call when he scratched three-year-old colt Etosha from the Devonport Cup meeting. Instead, he went to his home track and collected a slightly smaller stake cheque when Etosha led all the way in the Maiden Plate (1100m) "He drew 10 at Devonport and it's almost impossible when you draw wide on that track," Evans said. "Even though he drew 16 today (and started from 14) I wasn't worried because they've got a fair bit of room to cut across." Evans said he would continue to look for short races for Etosha and may give him a crack at a better three-year-old race over the carnival. The veteran trainer, who has only five horses in work, made it a double two races later when Hellova Night upset favourite Summer Fire to land some good bets in the Class 3 Handicap. Hellova Night was bred in Tasmania by Lynrowan Stud but started his career in Victoria where he won two races. He returned home last year and hasn't missed a stake cheque in five runs for Evans. "I used to train for Lynrowan Stud some years ago and we had a lot of success," Evans said. "I won an Elwick Stakes for them with this horse's mother Radha Rani.''

