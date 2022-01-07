news, local-news, covid, tasmania, aged, care, cases, elderly

Twenty Tasmanian aged care facilities have recorded a case of COVID-19, including some among residents. This was an increase from the 15 facilities reported on Wednesday, and 11 from earlier in the week. Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said "one-third" of the facilities had cases among one or more residents, and two-thirds involved an infected staff member. Details of specific facilities impacted were not provided. About 100 children aged under 10 are current active cases of COVID in Tasmania, which Dr Veitch described as "quite a small proportion of all the cases". He said this would increase, particularly when school returns next month. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania The number of people in Tasmania hospitalised with COVID increased to eight in the latest reporting period, with three having COVID as their primary condition. The disability sector in Tasmania has reported cases among workers, with providers raising concerns about workforce pressures to ensure ongoing levels of critical care. Premier Peter Gutwein said the number of people required to isolate in Tasmania was causing the greatest challenge at this stage particularly for workforces, with about 20,000 people in isolation. "For every positive case we have four to five people isolating as close contacts," he said. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire But he said they would be able to leave isolation after seven days, which he expected to ease some of the strain. Dr Veitch said the proportion of people in isolation was about five per each case.

