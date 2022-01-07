news, local-news, covid, tasmania, cases, testing

Two-thirds of the almost 1500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tasmania on Friday morning were people aged between 20-39, prompting Public Health to urge young adults to exercise caution when out in the community. One-in-30 Tasmanians aged in their 20s is now COVID-positive, but director of Public Health Mark Veitch again said this was likely to be an underestimation. Tasmania recorded 1489 new cases on Friday - an almost doubling from the previous day - with 4681 active cases and eight people in hospital, three of whom had COVID as their primary condition. Premier Peter Gutwein said it was crucial that young adults adhered to mask wearing, social distancing requirements and hand hygiene while out in public. He said this was to ensure young Tasmanians did not pass the virus on to older relatives. "If you go out, more than likely you'll bring this virus home to them," Mr Gutwein said. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania "Just be sensible, make certain that you wear your mask, make sure that you have good hand hygiene." Dr Veitch said this "very mobile, very socially-active" age group was central to the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant, but the low hospitalisation rate - about one-in-500 - was due to the majority of cases occurring among younger people. "I expect this current wave of Omicron that's being driven by the younger Tasmanian population to last a few more weeks, but we will get through it," he said. Distribution sites for rapid antigen tests will be established in the North and North-West by the weekend. The Silverdome in Launceston and the Sports Centre in Ulverstone will be able to provide RAT kits, according to state health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks. These are available for free to close contacts, and people with COVID symptoms. Similar distribution points are at the police academy in Rokeby and the MyState Arena in Glenorchy. People who test positive using a RAT kit must report their result on the government's coronavirus website. Since the system was launched on Thursday evening, 600 positive cases have been added. Tasmania has 125,000 RAT kits "in stock", a further 90,000 to arrive on Sunday, 200,000 next week and two million by January 14. A further three million will arrive in the subsequent weeks. Mr Gutwein said people who were not symptomatic and were not a close contact did not need to have a COVID test. READ MORE: More than 50 health service staff in North COVID-positive "There is a lot of testing occurring right now that doesn't need to," he said. He also raised concerns about Tasmanians stockpiling RAT kits, similar to the toilet paper situation. Tasmania is moving to using RAT kits as the predominant method of recording COVID cases, with positive cases no longer required to take a subsequent PCR test. Dr Veitch conceded that this system would give less opportunity to determine the variant of cases - Omicron or Delta - but that current PCR testing was showing almost entirely Omicron. Dr Veitch described the current outbreak of COVID as a "spiky" wave of a respiratory illness, and that historically such illnesses have come in three waves. Tasmania is at the start of its first wave. Dr Veitch said the spiky nature of the case count was due to the spread among young people, but he expected this to subside within a few weeks. Mr Gutwein said the state would "well and truly surpass" 2000 cases a day soon, contrary to predictions from earlier this week. But he again pointed out low hospitalisation rates and no one in intensive care. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire "Because of our high vaccination status, it means vast majority of cases we are experiencing are all very mild," Mr Gutwein said. "There is no way that borders closures would keep this out of the state. "We need to deal with it." The first vaccinations for children aged five to 11 will begin on Monday at Deloraine, Wednesday at Smithton and January 15-16 at Devonport. Larger clinics in major centres will come online by the end of next week. So far, 70,000 of the 270,000 eligible Tasmanians have received a booster vaccination, with more people to become eligible in the coming weeks, and in early February when the gap reduces to three months. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy Almost 97 per cent of Tasmanians aged 12 and above have received one dose, and more than 92 per cent have received two doses. The number of Tasmanian aged care facilities impacted by COVID-positive cases continues to rise. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/be960cfe-3d57-497f-8791-de652d75e1fb.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg