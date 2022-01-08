Contemplating blowing the whistle? Then bank on betrayal

comment, opinion,

Good luck if you're contemplating a role as a corporate whistleblower, just like in the movies. In Tasmania we have laws that supposedly protect whistleblowers, but you know how this pans out. Alienation, lack of promotion, being shifted sideways and then quietly, a redundancy if they're eager enough to get rid of you. Whatever the repercussions, your future with the firm, alias company, department or agency, is well and truly over. No work colleague is going to back you and stick up for you once you've been exposed as the grass, the whistleblower, the naive rookie who discovered that doing the right thing was in fact doing the wrong thing. You're now a pariah, and they've also got mouths to feed. Whistleblower legislation might protect you from official sanction but it won't save your skin. A prime example is the sad case of Alwyn Johnson, a middle management employee of Tasmania Bank in 1990, after a merger between the former Launceston Bank for Savings and a building society. Concerned about the lending policies and practices of the bank, involving large interstate wholesale lending and increases in bad and doubtful debts, Mr Johnson wrote to the Tasmanian Premier in June 1990 to blow the whistle. When he told the bank what he had done he was sacked. The bank and Tasmanian government looked at ways of compensating him, including writing off his $93,000 home mortgage but then reneged. Tasmania Bank was sold to the Hobart-based Savings Bank of Tasmania for $55 million, but SBT was told to keep the money as seed capital for a new bank called Trust Bank. Less than 10 years later Trust Bank found itself in trouble, with a dramatic crash in profits, and was sold to interstate lender Colonial for $149 million. So, despite being given Tasmania Bank for nothing, within eight years the Trust Bank sale made a net return to the state of less than $100 million. Colonial was eventually taken over by Commonwealth Bank. The ongoing $3 million Tasmanian Community Fund is the only relic from 20 years of banking failure in Tasmania. When Trust Bank failed the two CEOs shared almost $2 million in payouts, and the directors shared more than $1.5 million in fees and retirement allowances. For his efforts with Tasmania Bank Alwyn got shown the door, with not a cracker to show for his integrity and boldness. No one was held accountable for both bank failures. The banks were sold to fix the problems and we all moved on. With ailing health, Alwyn Johnson is now a bitter, broken man, who tried to do the right thing and paid the price. He lives in Launceston. He and his wife Julie have waged a campaign of more than 30 years to retrieve some compensation, and at one stage even former Prime Minister John Howard got involved. There have been numerous Tasmanian banking adventures that ended in tears Van Diemen's Land Bank was established in 1823 but failed 70 years later. A venture ironically called Tasmania Bank was established in 1826 but lasted only three years. Colonial Bank of 1840 lasted three years, Derwent Bank lasted 22 years and General Savings Bank folded after seven years. It is fair to say that banking failures in Tasmania historically have hindered more than helped the state's economy. How we manage homegrown banks is probably symptomatic of an economy suffering stunted growth. Yes we have some pretty large industrial companies, in spite of a small economy but apart from employment and local purchasing benefits, in most cases the profits flow out of Tasmania. For much of the 20th century hydro developments soaked up jobs and paid dividends and still keeps giving, but the only other economic drivers of substantial size have been the embattled salmon industry, federal grants, freight subsidies and the Bass Strait ferries. Interestingly the biggest issue to dominate the creation of Tasmania Bank in 1987 was a bitter parochial brawl over whether the bank's headquarters should be based in Hobart or Launceston. I think Tasmania Bank and later Trust Bank might have survived, or at least lasted longer if there had been proper oversight, or maybe government guarantees that would have ensured better oversight. Frankly, the banks needed more Alwyn Johnsons who could read a balance sheet properly and call it out for what it was. If repercussions from speaking out at work dogged my life for 30 years I honestly would despair. After all this time I don't think the compensation issue riles the Johnsons as much as the bank purge for caring too much and telling the truth. A footnote: After contemplating writing off his mortgage and then reneging, the government then said it already knew about Tasmania Bank's problems anyway, before receiving Alwyn Johnson's letter. Sure.

