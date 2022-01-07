coronavirus,

Tasmania's active COVID-19 cases have jumped by 1489 overnight, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 4681. There are 1062 active cases in the North, 603 in the North-West, and 2667 in the South. There are eight active COVID cases in hospital in the state, with three of those being treated specifically for COVID. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire The majority of cases continue to be treated through the government's COVID@home program however, with 350 currently being observed through the remote service. Seventy-nine patients are under observation in the state's community case management facilities. There are no patients in an intensive care unit for treatment. Daily lab tests came in at 5208 and 330 people were released from isolation in the past 24 hours. For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

