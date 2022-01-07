news, local-news,

A southern Tasmanian car enthusiast has raised just over $4000 for the families impacted by the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy. Danny Johns, from Bridgewater, led a convoy of about 150 cars from MyState Bank Arena to Zelda's Bar and Bistro in Bagdad via the scenic route for a car cruise. At Zelda's, donations from raffles and other activities were collected before Mr Johns transferred the money directly to the families' bank accounts. "I wanted to give them extra cash flow right now," he said. "I have three kids of my own and I'd hate for that to happen to one of my own children. "I have held charity cruises before and it is kind of my thing to help out those that really need it."

