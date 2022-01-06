news, local-news,

A two-story structure fire at Pipers River has been extinguished after volunteer fire fighters from the region attended the blaze. Georgetown Brigade chief Andrew Taylor said 22 firefighters and eight vehicles responded to the structure fire in the Glen Road, Pipers River. Mr Taylor said it took emergency services about two hours to extinguish the blaze, which was reported at about 5:30pm. He said the cause of the fire was unknown, but confirmed the building was unoccupied at the time. Mr Taylor said fire and emergency services would monitor the scene overnight due to the presence of embers and the homes proximity to bushland. Fire investigators will return to the scene on Friday morning to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the blaze. Police had earlier advised motorists to avoid the area, but confirmed that the Glen Road, Pipers River was now open to all motorists.

