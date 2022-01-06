news, local-news,

A two-storey structure fire at Pipers River was extinguished on Thursday night after volunteer firefighters from across the region attended the blaze. Speaking at the scene, George Town brigade chief Andrew Taylor said about 22 firefighters and eight vehicles responded to the structure fire on Glen Road. "It took us about 20 minutes to get here and when we arrived it was fully alight," he said. READ MORE: Midland Highway pedestrian fatality identified as Launceston woman Mr Taylor said emergency services were first alerted about 5:30pm after a triple zero call was received from a neighbouring property. Firefighters from Pipers River, Lilydale, Hillwood and George Town brigades were involved in the firefighting effort, and had focused on trying to protect two large sheds on the property after arriving to find the house well alight. It took them roughly two hours to get the blaze under control, with police controlling traffic and enforcing partial road blocks during the incident. Mr Taylor said the cause of the fire remained unknown, but confirmed the building was unoccupied at the time, and nobody had been injured. The house was destroyed by the blaze. "We have a tedious process now of trying to not disturb the scene and actually get to put out all the smouldering components that are underneath all the tin that have collapsed," he said. READ MORE: Disability workers COVID-positive, 'grave concerns' for Tasmanian clients A police spokesperson said the owners of the property had been made aware of the situation and a fire watch would be undertaken to monitor the scene overnight due to the presence of embers and the homes proximity to bushland. Neighbour Malcolm McCulloch said he had a clear view of the fire from his nearby, elevated property. READ MORE: Hillcrest Primary student released from hospital after recovering from tragedy "I was just sitting inside when all of a sudden my wife yelled 'There's a fire outside' so i got up to have a look," he said. "It was blazing, so I rang triple zero, who told me that someone had already reported that a fire had started downstairs ... I told them that it had now covered the whole house and that there were flames about thirty foot in the air." "By the time the fire brigade got here, there just wasn't a lot left." Fire investigators were expected to return to the scene on Friday morning to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the blaze. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/9da2d4ca-5046-4842-b2cc-4617759c12b8.JPG/r0_662_4032_2940_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg