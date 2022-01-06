newsletters, football-list, Meagan Kiely, Richmond, AFLW, Burnie Dockers, Tasmania

The North-West Coast's AFLW population will grow on Friday night when the competition gets underway for season 2022. Burnie Dockers premiership player Meagan Kiely will make her debut at the top level after being named in Richmond's side to take on St Kilda at Frankston's Skybus Stadium. The 27-year-old will join Brittany Gibson, Ellyse Gamble, Emma Humphries and Chloe Haines as players to have played at the Dockers and then made their way to the AFLW. Kiely was drafted to the Tigers with pick 48 in this year's national draft after a dominant season as North Melbourne's VFLW captain. She won North's best and fairest and finished equal fourth in the Lambert-Pearce Medal [the VFLW's best and fairest] after averaging 24.1 disposals a game. She won praise from Richmond assistant coach Andrew Browne following her outing in the Tigers' practice match against Geelong last month, saying she has added another dimension to the side's midfield. "She was awesome,'' he said. "She's a credit to herself in the way she goes about it, her preparation is first class and she sets the standard among the group, so much so that a lot of our other players are now bouncing off her professionalism." The Tigers and Saints teams were the only ones released on Thursday night. Friday's contest will start at 7pm.

