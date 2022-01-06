news, local-news,

Circular Head Council is taking its responsibility over the protection of its Tasmanian Devils seriously. That's according to council general manager Scott Riley, who said a series of protective measures were set to be discussed at the first council meeting for the year, after having been in focus at December's annual general meeting. He said a promised three kilometre extension of virtual fencing along Woolnorth Road, which has long been in discussion, was also set to be constructed as soon as council officers returned on January 10. It comes amidst concerns from residents over a lack of action being taken to prevent a rising roadkill toll, with former Save the Tasmanian Devil Program veterinarian Dr Colette Harmsen saying she understood the 2020 death toll to be as high as 80 devils. Dr Harmsen said with Circular Head "the last place where Tassie devils are still disease-free" she was disappointed that she was yet to see any action from the Circular Head Council or state government departments that would result in meaningful change. "It seems ludicrous that nothing is being done to mitigate the roadkill," Dr Harmsen said. "Healthy devils continue to be run over at a rate of two per week and nothing is being done about it. "I feel like the importance of wild Tasmanian Devils is dropped right off the radar when it comes to helping protect them. "Why aren't other roadkill mitigation measures being urgently deployed such as better signage, road strips, underpasses, overpasses, speed humps, and meetings with locals and truck drivers to advise about roadkill hotspots? How many healthy devils need to die before somebody actually does something about it?" Mr Riley denied that the council was sitting on its hands, and said he was in the middle of working on a briefing paper to deliver to councillors ahead of January's council meeting. RELATED: Virtual fence installed at Sisters Beach to protect local Tasmanian devil population from decimation on the road "We're right on top of the topic," he said, with a focus on initiatives that could be pushed at both the state and local level. Mr Riley said in particular focus for the council moving forward was increasing the education of road users and exploring speed limit changes and noise markers, with a preference for "off-corridor mitigation strategies". He said many of these actions would require a multi-agency response, with the council prepared to push the state and federal governments for assistance. Circular Head Mayor Daryl Quilliam said he was aware the death toll had ridden sharply in recent months, but denied claims that the council had waited to install the virtual fence for some months. "It's my understanding that it had been ordered for some time but it only got in just before Christmas," he said. "Part of the technology wasn't available and hadn't arrived. It will be installed as soon as council is back."

