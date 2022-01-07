news, local-news,

The implementation of a nationwide training system for general practitioners is being questioned by a Tasmanian medical training organisation. The training of GPs is set to move to the Australian General Practice Training Program, administered by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and The Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine. READ MORE: Midland Highway pedestrian fatality identified as Launceston woman General Practice Training Tasmania chief executive Judy Dew said the new model was untested with a one fits all approach to GP training the wrong approach for Tasmania. She said the current system for training GPs had provided positive results. "In Tasmania, we currently have a system that, while not without its challenges, serves the State well," she said. READ MORE: Tasmanian testing requirements change again, but will it ease demand? The RACGP said the transition to a profession-led training program was consistent with other specialist medical colleges. Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/8964e481-b18c-4d42-8399-e8a8051cfce2.jpg/r1_14_275_169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg