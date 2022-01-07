newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Labor says the government should increase payments for workers forced to isolate for COVID-19 reasons and that rapid antigen tests should be free for all. Party leader Rebecca White on Thursday released a COVID response framework which she said would guide the state out of its current situation and provide support for the health sector, the community and the economy. Under the framework, rapid antigen tests would be free and some kits would be diverted from airports into the general population. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway High-quality masks for immunocompromised and other higher-risk groups would be provided as would transport if needed to attend testing and booster appointments. Staffing and training for the Public Health Hotline would be increased under the plan. Payments to workers in isolation while awaiting test results would also be increased. READ MORE: TasCOSS makes family violence budget pitch The plan has called for more support and information for businesses that have been forced to close due to staff shortages. Ms White said the government did not seem to have a plan on how to deal with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Tasmania. "And they don't seem to care," she said. "I hope that the government adopts our strategy because they appear to have none." READ MORE: Purple perfumes draws visitors to iconic Tassie lavender farm Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said if the government did not move to flatten the curve and prevent COVID infection, thousands more people would get sick, others would stay at home, and the state's economy would tank. "Every day the COVID outbreak is allowed to rage is another day of sickness in our community, local businesses having to shut their doors and casual workers losing income," she said. A government spokesperson said the proposals listed in Labor's response plan were either in place, in progress or being discussed. "Rebecca White clearly hasn't been paying any attention whilst she was on leave and in the few days since," they said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

