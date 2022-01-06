politics, federal-politics,

Tasmanians have an extra reason to feel more secure this summer during the fire season, with 12 specialised aircraft that can be called on during any bushfire threat. A further 20 local aircraft have been made available to be on call to add further assistance and bolster resources. They include a mixture of firebombing, air supervision and aerial intelligence gathering aircraft. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway The added aircraft were made possible through the collaboration of the state and federal governments, with joint funding through the National Aerial Firefighting Centre. Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Jacquie Petrusma yesterday announced the extra resources, along with federal Senator Jonathon Duniam, Liberal candidate for Lyons Susie Bower and Tasmania Fire Service chief officer Dermot Barry. Ms Petrusma said the fleet of aircraft will provide a rapid response in the case of any bushfire emergencies. "We're calling on all Tasmanians to play their part this bushfire season," Ms Petrusma said. "The best thing any Tasmanian can do is to go onto the Tasmania Fire Service website and do their five-minute bushfire plan to ensure that they and their loved ones are well prepared for a bushfire." READ MORE: TasCOSS makes family violence budget pitch Mr Duniam said Tasmania was well prepared in the case of an emergency situation. "The message for Tasmanians is this - we are ready," Mr Duniam said. "The Australian government contributes $26 million across the country and it's great to see what skills and resources are being made available to what could be a fight in this bushfire season." Mr Barry said aerial firefighting was an important part of the state's bushfire response. "We had success with this during the Sisters Beach fire in December, hitting the area hard and fast, and this will continue to be our strategy going forward," Mr Barry said. "We're confident in our capacity and capability to respond to bushfires this season, but we need members of the community to play their part too. "Even the most sophisticated firefighting resources don't diminish the individual responsibilities we all have, especially when visiting or living in bushfire-prone areas. "Property owners need to clean up around their properties and make sure they have a well thought out bushfire survival plan."

