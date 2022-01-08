news, local-news,

A hearing-impaired woman has spoken out about the stigma those with hearing loss face after several mask-related encounters left her feeling discriminated against. Launceston woman, Tamika White lost her hearing when she was three-years-old, and relies on hearing aids and body language to communicate with other people. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire Ms White who works in a customer-facing role said a recent interaction in which she was unable to communicate with a person left her feeling embarrassed and put down. "I had asked one person that I was talking to, to remove their mask, and they said no, I'm not going to take off my mask, you should be able to understand me... but it doesn't work like that,'' she said. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy "I got home and I was sort of teary over it because it's the first time I feel like I've been discriminated against, or put down." Ms White, who wears a mask herself, said in most cases, once she explains to people that she relies on facial cues are happy to lower their mask, but said even passers-by had made her feel uncomfortable. "My husband and I went shopping and we were walking through Bunnings and he was talking to me, and he kept on removing his mask - as he does - and he kept on getting dirty looks and he had to say, she's deaf." READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania "After that, I felt I have to speak up for the rest of the deaf people and that's why I'm asking for that type of communication." Hearing Australia's principal audiologist for commercial clinical services, Karen Hirschausen, said masks impeding communication was a significant issue. "Everybody uses those visual cues and that sort of body language and it does have a big impact, even though you can still see people's eyes, taking away those mouth cues does have a really big impact," she said. She said the reliance on facial cues was so significant that people with no previous diagnosis of hearing loss were now reporting diminished hearing. "People are coming in saying, I've started to notice my hearing loss more now that I haven't got access to those visual cues, because of the mask-wearing," she said. "It's twofold. It's highlighting some issues that people may not have necessarily noticed that they had previously and then reinforces issues that people with established hearing have." Ms Hirschausen said if a person with a hearing impairment was unable to clearly communicate it could lead to feelings of embarrassment, as well as taking a physical toll. Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter

