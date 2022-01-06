Police respond to a vehicle rollover on the Batman Highway
Tasmanian Police and emergency services are responding to a single vehicle rollover on the Batman Highway near Sidmouth.
No serious injuries have been reported, however traffic is down to one lane while the scene is cleared.
Last night, a 37-year-old female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling in the northbound lane of the Midland Highway near Brighton.
A police spokesperson said with many parts of the state currently experiencing wet weather, motorists were being advised to slow down, drive with caution and turn their headlights on.
