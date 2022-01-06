news, local-news,

Tasmanian Police and emergency services are responding to a single vehicle rollover on the Batman Highway near Sidmouth. No serious injuries have been reported, however traffic is down to one lane while the scene is cleared. Last night, a 37-year-old female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling in the northbound lane of the Midland Highway near Brighton. A police spokesperson said with many parts of the state currently experiencing wet weather, motorists were being advised to slow down, drive with caution and turn their headlights on.

/images/transform/v1/resize/frm/storypad-39vj8jKaUgdcscYTXaf65Vt/a2c15c5f-68ee-4639-9650-4a537e0580cd.jpg/w1200_h678_fcrop.jpg