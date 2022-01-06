sport, local-sport,

The annual Scottsdale harness meeting on Friday has been abandoned due to forecast thunderstorms and increasing COVID issues with essential club staff. Tasracing has also been forced to pull the pin on Saturday's King Island combined thoroughbred and harness meeting due to increasing COVID concerns in the local community. Thunderstorms are also predicted for Hobart late on Friday afternoon, forcing the Tasmanian Guineas meeting at Elwick to be brought forward by almost 2-1/2 hours. The meeting will now start at 11.22am and finish at 4.04pm. It had previously been a semi-twilight fixture starting at 1.42pm and finishing at 6.22pm. Tasracing said it would be looking to add an additional harness meeting to the calendar to ensure participants were not disadvantaged by the loss of the Friday's North Eastern Pacing Cup program. However it won't be at Scottsdale. Tasracing was unable to offer any guarantees about the immediate future of racing on King Island, stating only that further information would be "communicated to the industry as soon as practical." There are still three meetings to come including the King Island Cup on January 22 and, although the season is currently due to end on February 5, delaying all meetings and racing through until the end of March might be an option. The rapidly escalating number of COVID cases in Tasmania is on ongoing worry for Tasracing heading into the major part of the summer thoroughbred carnival. A rush of positive cases or close contact stand downs among stewards and/or jockeys would have the potential to cancel meetings and throw the whole programming schedule into turmoil. A return bout between three-year-old heavyweights Turk Warrior and Alpine Wolf highlights a quality Elwick program. They meet at level weights in the $125,000 Tasmanian Guineas, the first test over 1600m for both horses. Turk Warrior leads their head-to-head clashes two-nil but Alpine Wolf has finished off strongly on both occasions to be beaten less than a length. Victorian visitor Medal, trained by Mitchell Beer, adds another dimension to the race. His form suggests he may lack the class of his two main local rivals but he has won over 1590m at Wangaratta and was only narrowly beaten over 1600m at Moonee Valley so the distance is no issue. He opened third favourite at $12 with tab.com.au behind Turk Warrior at $1.40 and Alpine Wolf at $3.20. The Inevitable is odds-on for the other $125,000 race on the program, the weight-for-age Tasmanian Stakes.

