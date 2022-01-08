news, local-news,

Three men bashed a man in a hotel toilet in what a judge has described as a cowardly attack that seemed to have no reason. Acting Justice David Porter made the comments when sentencing John Gregory Peck, 33, to six months' jail for his part in the assault - the sentence was suspended on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence for two years. Peck pleaded guilty to one kick and one punch during a vicious assault on June 29, 2018. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway "It was a serious matter involving a cowardly group attack while the victim was confined in the toilet. It is fortunate he was not more seriously injured," he said. Peck also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on June 1, 2019 and to being unlawfully armed in public. The court heard that Peck was drinking with ZR and LB and who had interacted with the complainant over a couple of hours. "The complainant then ordered a beer and went outside where he encountered ZR by himself," Acting Justice Porter said. "He was standing near a door to the male toilet. The complainant became aware that LB and the defendant were behind him. "ZR opened the door to the toilet, and the defendant and LB pushed the complainant inside. ZR held the toilet door shut while LB and the defendant punched and kicked the complainant, while ZR filmed the assault with a mobile phone." The assault went for about seven or eight minutes. "He [the complainant] said that each time he tried to stand up he was put on the ground. "He asked to be left alone and one of them said that they were going to kill him, he thought he was going to die." READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania Acting Justice Porter said the man suffered fractures to the left eye socket, facial bruising and abrasions, and soreness in the body. "It seems that he [Peck] was involved in criminal elements. It seems to be a gratuitous attack, possibly on the basis of some perceived slight," he said. The dangerous driving occurred in Leslie Street, South Launceston when Peck fled from police in a car while armed with a sawn off shotgun. He drove at 100km/h in a 50km/h zone without headlights. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire A police officer driving from the opposite direction had to pull to the left side of the road to avoid being hit head on. "The defendant continued but failed to negotiate a turn at an intersection, mounted the gutter and the vehicle collided with a fence," he said. "I would estimate [he drove] approximately 500 metres with about two or so intersecting streets before the one where the vehicle crashed." Peck fled on foot taking a 12-gauge shotgun with him before dropping it in the yard of a house. "The defendant was found hiding behind a shrub in the rear yard of a second home," he said. "In the defendant's possession police found seven shotgun shells in a small bag, a pair of gloves, a balaclava and a small torch. The firearm was stolen at Bothwell in 2015. "I was told the defendant panicked and just took off, his primary concern, of course, being to avoid being put in custody," he said. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy He spent five weeks in custody before being released on bail. Peck had a history of drug-related offending dating back to 2009. The court heard that Peck had a good industrial record and had held stable employment for most of his adult life. Acting Justice Porter sentenced Peck to a drug treatment order for the dangerous driving with 12 months jail hanging over his head if he does not stay off drugs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/d692d389-c629-4f61-820c-3c1c00c68878.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg