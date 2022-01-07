news, local-news,

If you look back at last year and seem to remember a few more cold and rainy days compared to what is typically expected, you don't have a faulty memory. In fact there are multiple statistics to back you up. On Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology released its Annual Climate Statement in which it was announced that 2021 was Australia's coolest year in nearly a decade, and its wettest since 2016. At the tail end of last year, and for the first time in five years, no large parts of the country were experiencing rainfall deficits and drought conditions. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Dr Simon Grainger said that after three years of drought from 2017 to 2019, above average rainfall last year resulted in a welcome recharge of the nation's water storages, but also caused significant flooding to eastern Australia. Dr Grainger said Tasmania's rainfall was just over one per cent above average overall, yet still managed to be its wettest year since 2016. "It was relatively wet in the east of the state, but drier than usual in the west," he said. READ MORE: Launceston watchmaker Raymond Watson leaves shining legacy Tasmania's wet weather looks to be continuing into the new year with BOM on Thursday announcing that a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding has been issued for Northern Tasmania. For Australia as a whole, despite the cooling impacts of the negative Indian Ocean Dipole, as well as La Nina, 2021 was warmer than average. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania The nation's mean temperature was 0.56 degrees above the 1961 to 1990 climate reference period, making it the 19th warmest year since national records began in 1910, but also the coolest year since 2012. In Tasmania, temperatures were generally warmer than average across the state and overall 2021 was 0.39 degrees above the 1961to 1990 average. A full report on Australia's weather and climate of 2021 will be released in February.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/4dd0a0b8-dea0-404b-8d7c-2809a5ec84ab.jpeg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg