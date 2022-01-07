news, local-news,

One Northern Tasmanian Council has been forced to close its doors following the discovery of a COVID-19 outbreak within its ranks. Northern Midlands Council General Manager Des Jennings announced on Wednesday that multiple members of the council had contracted COVID-19, while several more council employees were placed in isolation due to being close contacts. READ MORE: Radiation treatment rescheduled following LGH fire Consequently, the decision was made to temporarily close the council's administration and depot offices to the public until further notice. The safety of the Northern Midlands community, as well as the council's employees was cited by Mr Jennings as the primary reason behind the decision. This comes after Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff announced on Tuesday that the public should prepare to see daily COVID-19 cases increase to 2000, following a 702 increase in cases over a 24-hour period in Tasmania earlier this week. Mayor Mary Knowles said she didn't expect the productivity of the council to decrease, nor did she believe the services it offers would be hindered. READ MORE: First wave: COVID to become 'endemic' in Tasmania "We've been through similar circumstances before, like when the initial lockdown happened ... we closed our doors and told a lot of people to work from home, and now that's exactly what we've done again," she said. "It'll pretty much be business as usual, except people just can't come to the office." Cr Knowles urged the Northern Midlands community to do everything they can to keep themselves and their community safe, including getting vaccinated if they hadn't already.

