Hobart Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade concedes he needs to lift his game with bat in hand to help turn his side's recent troubles around. The 'Canes fell to back-to-back losses on Wednesday night when they crashed to a seven-wicket defeat to Adelaide Strikers after posting a below par 126 at Adelaide Oval as adopted Tasmanian Peter Siddle tore through the side once again to finish with 5-23. While Ben McDermott has a competition-high [heading into Thursday night at least] 364 runs, he has lacked support. Since his knock of 93 from 46 balls against the Sydney Sixers in the 'Canes second outing of the summer, World T20 hero Wade has managed just 64 runs in seven outings and just eight in his past four. He has 177 runs for the tournament, behind McDermott and D'Arcy Short [265]. Short top-scored against the Strikers, but his run-a-ball 32 sees his BBL11 strike-rate remain below 100. "I haven't got enough runs in the past three or four games and when we are relying on [just] Ben McDermott [who made 11 from 12 against the Strikers] to get us off to a flying start it is going to be hard to win games if we're only putting 130 or so on the board,'' Wade admitted post-game. "We will find our rhythm at the top of the innings, but it is going to take some hard work. "Myself and D'Arcy, the more experienced players, like Peter Handscomb as well, we need to go out and get the majority of runs and I certainly haven't done that in the last four or five games and I need to get better and do that." Also hampering the 'Canes was the fact Riley Meredith was only able to get through one over after feeling sore in the warm-up, while spinner Wil Parker exited the game when Mac Wright came in as the X-Factor to provide batting support. Hobart was also without internationals Harry Brook and Jordan Thompson, who have been identified as close contacts of Josh Kann, who has tested positive for COVID-19. It was also without the injured Nathan Ellis and Joel Paris, with Scott Boland in the Test team, and only had enough numbers available to have one X-Factor player. With that in mind Wade said "things were starting to get tricky" for everyone involved with the BBL, knowing that significant personnel changes from game-to-game was now the norm. "It will be a real challenge for the rest of the tournament,'' he said. "It's not an ideal scenario [but we are] happy to keep going until we run out of players. "We need to be patient and the fans will need to be patient, and it is going to be a bit of a struggle over the next week or so, but we will get there." He was hopeful clubs could again have full strength teams by the end of the tournament. The Hurricanes are scheduled to play the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Saturday, another club that has been heavily impacted by COVID-19 after 12 players tested positive on Wednesday which forced that night's match to be postponed.

