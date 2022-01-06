news, local-news,

Tasmania has recorded a drop in new COVID-19 cases, despite an increase in community testing. In the past 24 hours, the total number of new cases in the state dropped by 116, from 867 on Wednesday to 751 today. Conversely, the number of daily lab results grew from 2412 to 2958. Five people remain in hospital, with the Department of Health confirming one hospital patient was being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms. READ MORE: Pedestrian killed on Midland Highway The four remaining COVID positive cases were being treated for unrelated medical conditions, while Intensive care unit presentations remained at zero. The number of people in the COVID@home program increased by 41, to 374, while those in the state's three community case management facilities fell by 8, leaving only 64 under observation. According to the Department of Health, 237 people had been released from isolation in the past 24 hours. READ MORE: TasCOSS makes family violence budget pitch The Department of Health advised booster doses were now available for people who received their second vaccination four months ago. Boosters are available at state-run clinics and participating GPs and pharmacies. Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

