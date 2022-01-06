sport, local-sport,

As many sides navigate COVID in their first week back, Longford are among those looking to build form. The Tigers face Legana, who they've kept to low scores over the past two seasons. "It's a good opportunity for a few of our batsmen to get in on that ground. It's obviously a nice, small batting ground so hopefully a few of our batsmen can get in, cash in and have a good day," coach Josh Adams said. Despite the recent losses, Legana's Mike Dunn took positives out of the side's 2020-21 defeat. READ MORE: NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers' season disrupted due to COVID-19 protocol "Not last time we played them but the time before, we cleaned them up for just over 100, so you've got to take that positivity into it. Obviously the batting, not passing 60 in the past two or three attempts, we'll need some more discipline," he said. Ladder leaders Hadspen, who have only dropped the one game so far, travel to George Town, with coach Liam Reynolds looking for consistent 80-over showings. "We've had a couple of little lapses, whether it be with bat in one game or ball in the other, and only a couple of times have we put the full game together," he said. The Chieftains will have several COVID-based changes, with George Town are in the same boat. Saints coach Jack Hill is wary of the challenges clubs will face going forward. "They're a powerhouse ... hopefully everyone's available because that's such a real thing now, anyone could be unavailable any second at the moment," he said. READ MORE: Scottsdale and St Marys race meetings called off ACL come out of the break with plenty of momentum and hope to take it into their match against Bracknell. "Although we beat them last year, they have a good record against us with their batting, so it will be interesting to see how it goes," captain Nashib Nisthar said. Bracknell's Brad Fryett is wary of that momentum as his side retains Jeremy Tuson and Dylan Semmens. "They had a good win against Hadspen, so they are obviously a good cricket side and we will see how we go," he said. Perth could have up to 15 club players out due to COVID-related issues ahead of their clash against Evandale. With several contracting the disease and others in isolation or on the mainland, the Demons will be stretched. "Even without the COVID issue, it's always a great game against Evandale," coach Mat Devlin said. "We know we were a little lucky last time ... but they are a side that's in really good form." Panthers coach Jonty Manktelow agreed they let last game slip. "We will draw from that and learn from that and hopefully put a good performance in because if we win, we should be in the top four."

