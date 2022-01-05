Monkeying around in City park

open-universities-australia, multimedia, Launceston City Park, Examiner photos, Japanese Macaques monkeys

The Launceston City Park's star attractions are the Japanese macaques monkeys that inhabit the park. Photographer Paul Scambler paid them a visit to see what they were up to.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCHHnSbEHxXnTjG4rgZv89/e9e720c4-7377-4b3e-b4ee-b87990f9501b.jpg/r0_65_1024_644_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg