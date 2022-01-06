newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Royal Flying Doctors Service will continue to provide vaccinations to remote and rural communities as COVID-19 continues to surge in Tasmania. Since concluding its last tour on December 24, the RFDS has confirmed the two buses would continue providing first, second and boosted doses to remote communities. RFDS Tasmania chief executive John Kirwan said with demand in the community high, the service had been engaged by the government to continue its vaccine rollout. "They contacted us just before Christmas and asked if the bus was available in the new year and we've said yes," he said. "The staff are all back late next week and we'll start planning for the next trip." Mr Kirwan said in addition to primary doses and booster shots, the buses would also provide vaccinations for children five and above. "We have good working relationships with a whole range of primary schools and secondary schools through those areas we work in, so it would be relatively straightforward for us to get out there and start doing that sort of work," he said. Mr Kirwan said the RFDS had seen significant results from the last tour with one bus vaccinating 180 people in a single day. "That was very busy," he said. "Queenstown saw about, I think about, 180 a day and we ran out of vaccinations, so we had to get more from Burnie. "Our modelling was that they could do 100 comfortably, so 180 in Queenstown was massive." He said in cases where the buses ran out of vaccines, provisions would be made to ensure all members of the community seeking a vaccine would have access. With testing facilities in regional areas limited, Mr Kirwan said the RFDS had placed an order for rapid antigen tests for staff and patients utilising the provider - to ensure services could continue safely. State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the state government was still in talks with Australia Post concerning the distribution of RATs to remote communities. "We are currently negotiating with Australia Post and hope to have that in place by January 10, so that we do have that rural and regional distribution," she said. Mr Kirwan said the RFDS would be open to the prospect of making tests available through the vaccination buses if the state government was to provide the tests. Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

