The tale of a Tasmanian family of convicts who left an indelible mark on Tasmania's landscape in the 1800s will be celebrated in March at Longford Park. The Clayton family, led by father Joshua Clayton, were petty criminals plying their trade across Northowram north of Halifax, in Yorkshire. He, and his son J. Joseph Clayton, were both sentenced to death for stealing forged promissory papers in 1820. While Joshua met his maker at the end of a hangman's noose, his son drew a reprieve and his sentence was commuted to transportation. J. Joseph Clayton arrived in Tasmania on the ship Maria in 1820, and although he continued his nefarious ways once here, eventually was granted his ticket of leave by 1825. Confirming the old adage of "thick as thieves", he soon met a shoplifter named Mary Grey, and romance blossomed. They married in 1822 in Hobart Town, and had their first four children. In 1829 the family relocated to Longford, where J. Joseph was reputedly the first man to cut down a tree and build a house. A further four children followed - proving the couple didn't just spend time committing crime - and the family started to accumulate properties in Perth. For years they were shopkeepers in the main street. In 1821 both of J. Joseph's brothers were transported to Tasmania after being caught warehouse breaking in Yorkshire. While Henry Clayton died in 1831, John Clayton married and became a baker in Hobart. The brothers kept bees and began exporting them across Australia throughout the 1830s and '40s. During the 1840s a suspected cousin of J. Joseph, Henry Clayton came to work for him, married and had 12 children. The descendants of the original Clayton tribe wound up living right across Tasmania and into Victoria by the late 1800's. One such descendant is Jacinta Marr, a family historian under convict historian Hamish Maxwell-Stewart. "A long time ago I started looking into my own family history and Joseph Clayton and Mary Grey were one of the ones I found out about," Ms Marr said. "It's like every person that was sent out, all of those lives make up the diaspora of the Tasmanian convict and early settlers. "The Claytons settled in Perth, which used to be called the punt because they used to punt over the river to get to Longford. "They came from nothing to make a decent life for themselves. In my mind the Claytons went from being a notorious gang breaking into warehouses to shopkeepers and landowners." Ms Marr said she was on a quest to find out who she was and where she came from, and she found it in her research into the Claytons. "These people are a part of me," Ms Marr said. "They are my three times great- grandparents. In my family I've always felt like the black sheep and I wanted to find out who in my ancestry I was like. "I was very lucky that both of my mum's parents lived until their 90s. I used to quiz them often. "Within my living memory - it was convicts. I wanted to know who I was like. When I started finding out, I found some of those women, and Mary Grey was one. "Convicts were soon assigned to the Claytons, and one of them, Henry Clayton ended up marrying their daughter. That Henry was a cousin of theirs I believe. "They went from convicts with nothing and were lucky." Ms Marr said it was often in unusual places where the greatest nuggets of family history were gathered. "I've found at funerals people open up for some reason," Ms Marr said. "Funerals are the one place where I have found more information out about families than any other source." The Clayton family reunion will be held on March 12 at Longford Park, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the marriage that began it all.

