Gordon River Cruises will stop cruises for a week in response to growing COVID cases in the state and a staff shortage. The Strahan business will reopen on January 12 and that date is unlikely to change despite staff testing positive. "We've had to isolate a number of crew in relation to COVID," NRMA Tasmania managing director Andrew Paynter said. "We effectively can't run the cruises safely so we have had to stop the sailings. "We won't compromise the safety of our staff or guests." While there was some positive cases among staff, Mr Paynter said the flow on of close contacts impacted the staff shortage as much as anything. Mr Paynter said despite the closure, he was optimistic for the future.

