news, local-news,

The only Tasmanian to have won a critics' prize for best director at the Venice Film Festival hails from the city of Launceston. Now based in Hobart, Roger Scholes spent most of his early years living on a dairy farm on the outskirts of town, where he experienced an unsettled childhood. "My father was a well-known and respected fly fisherman who was also a decorated pilot during the war, but he came back from the war a damaged man, so life at home for us kids was very difficult," he said. READ MORE: Travel-hungry tourists finally make it to Tasmania "At night, while everyone was asleep, I'd leave my room in the attic, climb out of the window, scale the side of the house on my rope ladder, and visit the little hut I had built in the bush." Mr Scholes did this because it made him feel safe, and it was there he first experienced the isolation and connection to the earth that would later become a recurring trend throughout his accomplished artistic career. It was also there, in the dead of night, he first discovered his uncanny knack for building, which grew into a profession he later relied on to generate funds in between directing stints. "I was told I wasn't good at much, but I had a natural affinity with making things, and when I realised I was skilled at it, it became my comfort zone," he said. After being asked to leave Scotch Oakburn College in 1965, Mr Scholes moved to what is now Launceston College, where for the first time in his life he found himself in an art room. "Those few years changed my life, I had two great teachers for English and art at the matric college, who opened up a whole new world for me," he said. It was around that same time Mr Scholes first watched Doctor Zhivago. READ MORE: Lap of Tasmania fundraiser raises nearly $15,000 for Magnolia House David Lean's critically acclaimed 1965 adaption of a novel, banned in the Soviet Union for decades, flicked a switch inside him. After trying his hand at an array of art forms, Mr Scholes finally settled on film, and at the age of 17, said goodbye to his family and friends and moved to Melbourne. There he attended Swinburne Film and TV School, and worked at director Fred Schepisi's film house. Upon completing his degree in 1971, Mr Scholes moved to Europe where he worked in France, Switzerland, and the UK., before visiting the United States, and finally returning to Swinburne in 1982, to complete a postgraduate course. He was awarded best director at his graduation for his film The Sealer. It wasn't until 1987, over a decade after coming up with the original idea, that his first and only feature film to date was released. Set in the wild and isolated Walls of Jerusalem National Park, The Tale of Ruby Rose is a film centred around a protagonist who is overcome by her phobic fear of darkness, and as a result, embarks on a harrowing journey out of the mountains to seek help from her lost grandmother. Mr Scholes was interested in the way that isolation had shaped women's lives in early Tasmania, and while studying film, he researched, met, and photographed many people who had lived all their lives in the harsh environment of the state's brutal Highlands. "I began to wonder what would happen to a person if everything we know about society, culture, and the world was stripped away," he said. He was preparing a book based on the interviews and photographs, but it was never completed. Instead, he opted to turn the compiled material into a fictional film, in which the main character, Ruby, was loosely based on an elderly woman from Mole Creek Valley. "She lived alone in a hut for months, without knowing that her husband had died while trying to get back to her in the middle of winter," he said. "She was traumatised." The film was set against the backdrop of a freezing wilderness winter, with a metre of snow covering the set, making filming difficult, yet managing to produce a string of natural and breathtakingly beautiful shots of the rugged landscape. "When you watch the film, you can see that the performances were that much grittier as a result of the conditions," he said. Despite copious on-set challenges, a relatively measly $1.2 million budget, and the lack of a theatrical release in the US, the film exploded on Australia's independent movie circuit and went on to be nominated for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. "That was virtually uncharted territory for an Australian," he said. Following the success of his inaugural feature film, Mr Scholes said all his other movie endeavours had been "rather speculative", and when rare opportunities had come along, a plethora of issues ensured they would never materialise. "The big problem is funding ... it's really hard to get support for development, even if you've got a track record," he said. "I've had at least half a dozen applications knocked back," he said. READ MORE: Rapid Antigen Test pickup site at Silverdome opens Even funding offered no guarantee though, as Mr Scholes recalled the time a member of one production ran away with the film's entire budget. Although Mr Scholes hadn't followed up his debut feature film, the discovery of his mixed heritage in the mid '90s, prompted him to reach out and learn more about first Australians. This work led him to direct, with the Nyungar community, The Coolbaroo Club, a dramatised documentary for cinema and television release, The Human Journey, a three-hour documentary series, and Stories from the Stone Age, another three-hour series. In that order, those efforts won the 1996 Human Rights Award for Media, the 2000 Eureka Prize for Science Media, and gained a record viewership for ABC TV. Despite his undeniable success, Mr Scholes, now 72, said some members of the industry regarded his previous achievements as "ancient history". "They say you're old, so all you can do is go back to the bottom of the ladder and try again," he said. However, Mr Scholes remains undeterred and plans on a return to the silver screen, if given the chance. "Unfortunately, Ruby Rose was the only proper chance I had to make a real drama, but I haven't given up yet, and I'm still hoping." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/2b3b5f6c-5751-4cab-ad92-259aa6867080.jpg/r0_52_450_306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg