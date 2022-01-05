news, local-news,

A motorcyclist may have become confused and ridden her Harley Davidson on to the wrong side of the road before her death at Wynyard in November 2019, a coroner has said. Coroner Andrew McKee on Wednesday released his report into the death of 56-year-old Victorian woman Rosemary Hume. Mr McKee said Mrs Hume and her husband had travelled from Victoria on the Spirit of Tasmania on November 1, 2019 in a group of 16 motorcyclists and a support car. "The group planned to travel to Stanley for lunch," Mr McKee said. "They left Devonport and stopped at Somerset to allow Mr Hume to collect his cousin who was going to accompany him on his motorcycle to Stanley." Mr McKee said that after exiting the roundabout at Mount Hicks Road Mrs Hume moved into the adjacent lane of the dual direction Bass Highway. Mrs Hume's fellow motorcyclists relayed their observations to the coroner. "[A rider] has expressed the opinion that it appeared to him that Mrs Hume was driving in a manner which suggested she believed she was travelling on a dual carriageway," Mr McKee said. "Mr Hume has expressed the view that he believes Mrs Hume has become confused." She collided shortly after with a Kia Sportage being driven toward her in an easterly direction. "Mrs Hume was declared deceased at the scene." Mr McKee said a crash investigation by by Tasmania Police was unable to determine exactly why Mrs Hume travelled to the incorrect side of the road. "But there is sufficient evidence to suggest inattention and confusion with the road configuration was most probable," the officer's report read. "I concluded the deceased attempted to take evasive action to avoid the collision once she became aware of the oncoming Kia, however her choice of evasive action was taken without sufficient time or distance to enable her to safely return to the correct side of the road." The police officer also noted the Kia driver did not have any ability to take evasive action after identifying the hazard. Mr McKee said no comments or recommendations were necessary in the circumstances.

