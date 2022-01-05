coronavirus,

One of the last coronavirus free communities in Australia has finally begun to record cases, but authorities on King Island are not worried. For the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020 the island recorded its first case at the weekend, which was announced by Public Health director Dr Mark Veitch on Sunday night. "There is concern that a case attended several large private and community events late last week and over the weekend before they knew they were infectious," he said. He said that Public Health were responding immediately by sending a team to the island to conduct PCR testing from Wednesday. That response is in start contrast to the Public Health response to COVID exposure in Circular Head last week, during which residents were told to drive an hour to Burnie if they wanted a test. But King Island mayor Julie Arnold said the response had instilled a sense of confidence in the community. "Hats off to Public Health," the mayor said. "We've literally got out own private testing team flown into the island. This is really a terrific solution and we're grateful for that." Cr Arnold said the island's outbreak was "unfortunate but no worse than anywhere else in Australia". "There is nobody to blame and we're much better off than the rest of Australia." King Island GP Dr Ann Buchan echoed Cr Arnold's comments and said the island was actually currently over-resourced for medical expertise. "We are extremely fortunate," Dr Buchan said. "As a community we have been preparing for this for quite some time. Upwards of a year." She said the community was responding well to calls to get tested, and though exact figures have not been published due to the size of the population, she believed "well over 90 per cent" of King Island residents were vaccinated. Cr Arnold also called on residents to ensure they called loved ones and maintained their social circles, albeit in a COVID-safe manner. "It is an emotional situation for a number of our older residents, so make sure you're checking in on each other," she said. Public Health is continuing to stress that anyone with any cold or flu-like symptoms must isolate immediately and get tested as soon as possible. Testing will be available at the Currie football ground on Wednesday from 1pm to 4pm and from 9am to 4pm Thursday. No bookings are required.

