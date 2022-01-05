newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The impact of COVID-19 on the Northern Tasmanian Health Service has grown since one staff member at the Launceston General Hospital was confirmed to have tested positive on Monday. Speaking in Hobart, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said five staff at the LGH had been identified, while the Royal Hobart Hospital and North-West Regional Hospital had also recorded cases. "That's 50 staff that are at the Royal, and we've had reports of five staff at the LGH and one staff at the Northwest Regional Hospital," she said. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case Ms Morgan-Wicks said there had not been any reports of hospital transmission of the virus. "This has been staff that have experienced community transmission or have been on leave," she said. READ MORE: Fatal crash driver still waiting for latest sentence In the North of the state, Regional Medical Commander Dr Peter Renshaw said while cases had grown the transmission was expected. "There are 10 positive cases reported among staff that work for THS-North," he said. "No hospital transmission has been detected - staff have been impacted as part of community transmission. "The situation is being managed as was expected and planned for." READ MORE: Medicare rebate changes labelled drastic by coastal health advocate Ms Morgan-Wicks said reports of asymptomatic nurses being told they could still work after testing positive were untrue, but the protocols for close contacts were being reviewed. "That is not currently the rule that's being applied in Tasmania," she said. "There is certainly some discussion, and I'm aware of discussion at a national level in terms of staff being able to maintain services in hospitals in states that are experiencing those extreme staffing impacts. "We are looking at close contacts for example, in a particular time period of their quarantine being able to work, but being tested to work before entering to the hospital." Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

