news, local-news,

The Container Refund Scheme Bill will be one of the first items to be heard in March when parliament resumes, barring any late amendments causing the state government to delay its passing. The government chose to persevere with the split system model used in New South Wales, where a scheme coordinator would manage the finances and administration, while an independent network operator established and ran the network of refund points. The Tasmanian government introduced the bill in 2021. Under the scheme, Tasmanians would be able to receive a 10-cent refund for every empty drink container they return to a designated refund point for. There would also be the option of donating the 10-cent refund to eligible charitable organisations, or donating recyclable containers to a community group who can redeem your refund. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case The aim was to have the scheme up and running by late 2022. The scheme attracted criticism from some charity groups and community organisations, with claims that money meant for them would go to the network operator, and criticism that alternative schemes weren't fully considered. Launceston independent MLC Rosemary Armitage said having a deposit scheme in Tasmania was long overdue. "Personally I would have preferred the other model, which saw the charities more in charge and getting the money coming back into the community," Ms Armitage said. "We've been looking at having one here for a good couple of years, far too long. There is a lot of money to be made here. There's a lot of money in recycling, there's a lot of money in glass and a lot of money in aluminium. "I've looked at different schemes. I quite like the Western Australian scheme where they have an independent board and a lot of the money in that one actually goes to the charities." READ MORE: Fatal crash driver still waiting for latest sentence In Western Australia, the containers for change scheme began in October 2020. During the first year of operation, West Australians saved 765 million 10-cent containers from landfill, with $2.5 million raised for community groups and charities. On top of the money raised, 730 jobs were created through the state's refund points. Ms Armitage took the opportunity while visiting family in Western Australia to get a further insight into the scheme. "The split system is not my preference but it looks like the scheme that's going to get up," Ms Armitage said. "The community will still make money, but if a charity ran the scheme they would obviously make a lot more. "I would have liked money to go back into the community though the charities as opposed to the scheme operator sending it to their shareholders." Ms Armitage said while she would have preferred the WA model, any scheme is better than none. "We need a scheme where people can take their bottles and cans so they don't litter the streets and don't litter the highway." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154260876/69e873c7-6f01-4318-b8bb-e1df6650939d.jpg/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg