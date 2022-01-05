news, local-news, weather, tasmania, wind, rain, hail

The state's North is set to be hit with a spell of nasty weather this week, with heavy rain and strong winds expected. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds on Wednesday afternoon. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case BOM senior meteorologist Luke Johnston said potentially damaging east to north-easterly winds with gusts of about 80 to 90km/h were likely to hit North-Western Tasmania from Thursday morning to evening. "Winds of this strength aren't particularly unusual, but what is a bit different is that the winds will be coming from the east, and that has the potential to cause a bit more damage," he said. "As this starts to unfold over the next few days, please stay up to date with all warnings and forecasts issued by the Bureau of Meteorology." READ MORE: Fatal crash driver still waiting for latest sentence Rain and thunderstorms are also likely to hit the northern half of Tasmania on Thursday and all of Tasmania on Friday, with hail possible. Mr Johnston said the heaviest rainfall would likely be from Thursday morning until late Friday morning, and believed there was the potential for it to lead to flash flooding. "It's very likely we will be issuing another weather warning on Thursday morning, this time for heavy rainfall about Northern Tasmania for a period covering Thursday evening through to Friday afternoon," he said.

