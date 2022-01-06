Launceston's hotels welcome back guests and navigate 'new normal'

news, local-news, tourism, verge hotel, launceston, hotels, travel, Tasmania, Kate Bucknell

With borders now open to the mainland, Launceston's hoteliers are busy once again following a protracted and difficult two years under the pandemic. That's certainly the case for Hotel Verge Launceston general manager Kate Bucknell, who said it was a welcome sight to once again see travellers from New South Wales and Victoria checking in. "We've been busy over the Christmas and New Year period and right now we're full - that's all we can really hope for," she said. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case Hotel Verge, which opened its doors mid-pandemic in September of 2020, is not alone in welcoming the return of customers and some level of normalcy to the state's tourism industry. Data from a recent federal report estimates pandemic-related tourism losses between March 2020 and June 2021 at more than $100 billion nationwide. But returning visitors have also brought with them new challenges as the tourism sector attempts to navigate its recovery amid rising COVID-19 cases. READ MORE: Fatal crash driver still waiting for latest sentence The national rapid-antigen test kit shortage as well as rising Omicron cases on the mainland have forced many prospective tourists to postpone planned trips to Tasmania. To combat the high level of uncertainty still lingering around interstate travel, Hotel Verge has joined many other hotels in expanding the flexibility of their cancellation policy. "It's been a bit of a juggle handling those last minute cancellations but it means when people come back they're choosing to book with us," Ms Bucknell said. Despite these challenges, Ms Bucknell remains confident that the industry is finally seeing the recovery it needs, a sentiment echoed ten-fold by Vision Hotels director Brendon Deeley. READ MORE: Medicare rebate changes labelled drastic by coastal health advocate "It's a billion-times better than it was before," he said. While Mr Deeley conceded that cancellations are a common issue, he also maintained that demand for rooms at the group's Tasmanian properties - which include The Grand Hotel Launceston - have remained equally high. READ MORE: One-in-50 Tasmanians could get COVID within a week Building on that, Mr Deeley went as far as to say that the teething short-term issues facing the state tourism industry in the weeks since borders opened could prove beneficial for an important tourist season ahead. "People who've cancelled will come back in February, March or April - we might even see the tourism season run into winter," he said. "People aren't going to Fiji or Bali or Europe like they usually would - they'll be coming here. This is going to be the year for Tassie tourism." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

