5 Bed | 3 Bath | 11 Car If you're looking for a large executive style home with waterfront views, and on a small acreage, then look no-further than this stunning property. Situated on approximately 5.5 acres, 'Trelawn', is a versatile lifestyle property that's only minutes from the Launceston CBD. With nearly 100m of river frontage, and enjoying a perfect North Easterly aspect, you won't believe the beauty and tranquility on a still morning, with mist rising from the river and across the grounds. The home itself comprises around 58 squares of luxury living space, with four dedicated bedrooms, main bedroom with en-suite, a gourmet kitchen, anywhere between five and seven living spaces, plus the indoor pool-house. The luxury kitchen includes three Miele ovens, plus a Miele steam oven, integrated Bosch dishwasher and built in Miele Coffee Machine. For those working from home there are plenty of office options, meeting rooms if required, NBN connected, and only 30 minutes from Launceston airport. A school bus stops right outside that serves Launceston's prestigious private schools, and with four schools close by in Riverside, the location can't be beat. There's plenty of room to grow your own produce, run some chickens and having a self-sufficient lifestyle with this stunning home. Locally, you're within minutes of the local business centre and shopping precinct, and the Launceston CBD is an easy 15-minute drive away. If you're looking a piece of Tasmanian paradise with all the city conveniences, then this is a must-see property.

