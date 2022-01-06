news, local-news, scott morrison, covid, Launceston, e-scooters

I AM in my 80s and very much support DuCane in its endeavours to develop the old All Goods site in Elizabeth Street. It is a fitting "re-purpose" with an abundance of relevant connections to the changing environment within the city. It is a vision for the now generation and hopefully will be treated as such by the City of Launceston council. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case I FIND this new adventure in the opening of a brewery and eatery fantastic for the community, as there is nothing else in Launceston attracting to do so. The more we can improve experiences to bring money in the better. I DON'T know about anyone else, but ScoMo seems to have had another brain burst, and I'm confused about what we do and where we go regarding COVID. It would be wonderful if, when the PM lumbers to face the reporters, he said something sensible and didn't change his mind from one day to the next. This is supposed to be our leader, the person to get us over COVID, grow the economy and tell the truth. Be nice to know where that person is. READ MORE: Fatal crash driver still waiting for latest sentence HERE'S an interesting question. How many of the thousands testing positive daily to COVID every day now are not vaccinated? IN THE wake of the new variant, Omicron, it beggars belief that Mr Gutwein has decided to open the Tasmanian border. Don't we have a say and why are we all just accepting the matter, if ever there was a time to protest - this is surely it. SO A few angry people decide to light a fire outside the doors of parliament. They say they are having a smoking ceremony. Part of the building goes up in smoke and the authorities don't charge anyone. Wow! Where do you start? Grow a backbone and defend our heritage. That's what we pay our taxes for. READ MORE: Medicare rebate changes labelled drastic by coastal health advocate WHATEVER you think about COVID-19, it has to be said that this is probably the worst thing that has happened to Australia if not the world apart from a world war on all counts affecting rich, poor and all other aspects of the community. I think that the various federal and state governments have done a reasonable job, made some mistakes along the way, but I think everyone is getting complacent with easing of restrictions. It's starting to show with record numbers every day, and if it continues it might overrun the medical system, which has done a pretty good job and also the regime put in place to counter this COVID threat. I must say that I'm worried, because I have COPD and I have been warned that if I contract the virus it could mean a death sentence if they don't get it early enough SO WHY didn't they just say that they are not going to make information about exposure sites publicly available anymore? READ MORE: One-in-50 Tasmanians could get COVID within a week RON Bainey's correspondence (The Examiner, January 2) bemoaning the use of e-scooters in Launceston is bereft of accurate information. The e-scooters have not been "gifted" to our city, but are two private commercial operations that have been given the green light for a 12-month trial. The trial enables the councils to have some level of control over which hire and ride providers initially enter the e-scooter rental market and to collect data on use times, travel patterns, parking and incidents to further manage the regulation of micro-mobility devices in the future. In regards to the use of e-scooters, in late 2021 the state government introduced regulatory changes legalising the use of micro-mobility devices, such as electric scooters, in Tasmania. The regulatory changes mean anyone 16 years of age or older can use an e-scooter in Tasmania as long as they wear a helmet and comply with all of the road rules, including speed limits. Both privately owned e-scooters and hire and ride e-scooters can now be legally ridden on most footpaths, cycling trails and many local roads in Tasmania. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

