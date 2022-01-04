COVID-19 case on King Island triggers state to ramp up testing

news, local-news, King Island, covid-19, case, testing, exposure, tasmania

Residents of King Island off Tasmania's North-West coast are being asked to isolate and get tested if they are displaying any COVID-19 symptoms - regardless how mild they may be. The advice comes from Dr Mark Veitch, Director of Public Health, following confirmation that a case of COVID-19 was out in the island's community. READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 "There is concern that a case attended several large private and community events late last week and over the weekend before they knew they were infectious," he said. As a result, the state is ramping up COVID-19 testing on the island, with a testing team due to arrive on the island on Wednesday, January 5, to help conduct PCR tests. READ MORE: Party in the Apocalypse a 'very significant' COVID spread event, Public Health says Testing will be available at the Currie football ground on Wednesday from 1pm to 4pm and from 9am to 4pm Thursday. No bookings are required. Public Health is continuing to stress that anyone with any cold or flu-like symptoms must isolate immediately and get tested as soon as possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

