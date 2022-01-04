Hobart cruise ship deemed close contact site, all onboard to quarantine

news, local-news, hobart, cruise, ship, quarentine, covid, close, contact

All passengers and crew onboard the cruise ship Coral Discoverer, which is currently berthed in Hobart, are being sent to quarantine following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 onboard. Despite the ship having a COVID safety plan and measures in place, Public Health have determined that "the nature of its operation and proximity of passengers and crew meant there was significant exposure of passengers and crew to the cases in an environment where there was a high risk of transmission". READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 Consequently, all those that were onboard the ship must now quarantine for seven days. PCR test results are pending for the crew and passengers. It is not yet known how many were onboard the ship, though the vessel is approved for up to 72 passengers and 25 crew, according to the Miramar Ship Index. READ MORE: Party in the Apocalypse a 'very significant' COVID spread event, Public Health says Public Health have stated that the circumstances on the vessel do not pose a risk to the Tasmanian public.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/60794338-c347-42da-970a-48f122e226f6.jpeg/r1_27_498_308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg