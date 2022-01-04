news, local-news,

Tasmanians have urged to be prepared to see daily COVID-19 cases to increase to 2000 by Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff. Active cases in the state shot up by 702 over 24 hours on Tuesday which was a significant rise on the 466 cases recorded in the previous 24 hours. This took the number of active cases in Tasmania to 2244. One of these cases is receiving treatment in hospital, but does not require a ventilator and is not in the intensive care unit. Mr Rockliff said close to 300 people have recovered from COVID-19 recently and had been released from isolation. He said 149 people were released overnight Mr Rockliff said the government predicted there would soon be thousands of new cases of COVID-19 each day. "We can expect some 2000 cases per day" he said. "We are expecting this number, our health system is prepared and expecting to deal with any eventuality. "Naturally with more active cases that present that will also mean there will be people that would require hospitalisation." Labor leader Rebecca White said a number of key systems had failed since the state's borders reopened three weeks ago. "Contract tracing has been all but abandoned, testing clinics have crumbled under pressure and now we are seeing businesses close to keep their staff safe," she said. "Our health system was already in crisis before we had COVID in our state and now the virus is here Tasmanians need assurance that the health system will cope." Greens health spokeswoman Rosalie Woodruff said Omicron had made its way into aged care homes, hospitals and child care centres. "There is obvious community transmission, close contacts and symptomatic people are being turned away from testing clinics, and businesses are closing their doors," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/e18ca31f-5997-401c-8471-fc0c1edcda1c.PNG/r7_13_2993_1700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg