news, local-news,

The Royal Hobart Hospital and Primary Health-North have both recorded cases of COVID-19. An email sent to staff of the Tasmanian Health Service advised staff at some Primary Health-North sites had tested positive to COVID-19. READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 The joint email was sent by Regional Medical Commander, Dr Peter Renshaw and Nursing Director Pandemic Response, Jan Coull on January 3, alerting staff to the positive cases. "There has been excellent cooperation from staff and our contact tracing team has been able to rapidly assess specific risk and advise those areas appropriately," it read. "This is not surprising given there is community transmission in Tasmania." READ MORE: Birchalls Car park decision to be appealed The email sent to all THS-North staff advised hospital services were at statewide escalation level two, with the situation receiving daily reviews. In the South of the state, State Health Commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks announced the Royal Hobart Hospital was reviewing services following several COVID cases involving staff. Ms Morgan-Wicks said up to 40 staff were currently unable to work due to COVID-19 infections that had occurred. She said the infections had been in the community or by staff being classified as close contacts. Ms Morgan-Wicks confirmed no transmission of COVID-19 had been reported in any state hospital. READ MORE: Launceston resident, long-time disability advocate voicing concerns Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said about 40 staff were being furloughed while the RHH would enter escalation level three to ensure that vital services would continue. Mr Rockliff said there was the possibility the review could see elective surgeries reduced. "There is, could be possibly elective surgery impact, but most likely at this stage just a reduction in outpatients," he said. Ms Morgan-Wicks said for the RHH to maintain core functions some services would be impacted. "Outpatient activity will be reduced, with outpatient services for urgent and category one patients to be moved to telehealth over the coming days," she said. READ MORE: Party in the Apocalypse a 'very significant' COVID spread event, Public Health says No new visitor restrictions had been implemented, but Ms Morgan-Whicks said the RHH was maintaining restrictions on unvaccinated visitors and people should only visit the hospital if necessary. The cases come a day after the Launceston General Hospital confirmed a staff member had tested positive to COVID-19. Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/dbae390a-1e86-41cf-9330-184abbd0230b.jpg/r0_51_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg