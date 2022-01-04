news, local-news,

Eleven aged care facilities have been locked down in Tasmania due to exposure to COVID-19. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff on Tuesday said a majority of cases linked to the state's aged care homes regarded staff members. He said four aged care residents had contracted the virus. READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 Of the aged care facilities in lockdown, half are in the South, three in the North-West and two in the North. The Regis Aged Care facility at Norwood was placed into lockdown over the weekend after a nurse who worked there tested positive to COVID-19. It is believed that she attended the recent Party in the Apocalypse event which has so far recorded 25 positive COVID-19 cases. READ MORE: Party in the Apocalypse a 'very significant' COVID spread event, Public Health says Despite the number of cases from the event which attracted about 10,000 people, it has not been listed as an exposure site on the government's coronavirus website. There are 28 sites still listed as exposure sites of which six are in the North, four in the North-West and 18 in the South. Public Health Services recently made a decision not to publicly name venues, businesses and locations that were considered low-risk exposure sites. READ MORE: Launceston resident, long-time disability advocate voicing concerns This has prompted the creation of a Facebook page that encourages its 18,400 followers to post information about positive COVID-19 results. Mr Rockliff said he would not comment on the social media activity of others. "We will be guided by our own Public Health advice and certainly not any social media activity," he said. "I want to reassure Tasmanians that Omicron by all the evidence - in Tasmania, nationally and indeed internationally - is while highly transmissible is also very mild indeed." Two workers at a child care centre at Blackmans Bay have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Parents who had their children at the centre late last week have been advised to watch out for coronavirus symptoms. Cases among workers have been recorded in the Royal Hobart Hospital and the Launceston General Hospital. Forty staff at the RHH have been furloughed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/656b45eb-1721-43a6-818b-70741f0b7e05.PNG/r114_0_2804_1520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg