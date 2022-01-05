news, local-news,

A Launceston resident will head interstate later this year to take part in one of Australia's fastest-growing beauty pageants. Former Launceston College student Cleo Pedley is preparing to travel to Sydney in April to compete for the title of Miss Galaxy Australia. Ms Pedley first became involved in beauty pageants in 2018 after she joined the Sue Rees Modelling and Deportment Academy in Launceston, where Ms Pedley, along with her classmates, was encouraged to enter the Miss Australia beauty pageant by her course teacher, Ms Rees. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case "I actually managed to make it to the nationals and that really just sparked my interest in doing pageants," she said. "My favourite thing about them is all the new friends I get to meet." She first competed in Miss Galaxy Australia in the 2020 edition of the event, which was held in Gold Coast, and was the only contestant from Tasmania. READ MORE: Fatal crash driver still waiting for latest sentence However, this year she will be joined at the event by five other Tasmanians competing from all over the state. The Miss Galaxy Australia competition, which is for those aged between 20 and 27, is one of four divisions under the Australia Galaxy Pageants umbrella. The three other divisions are Miss Teen Galaxy Australia, for those aged between 15 and 19, Ms Galaxy Australia, for those who are unmarried and aged 28 and above, and Mrs Galaxy Australia, for those who are legally married and aged 20 and above. READ MORE: Medicare rebate changes labelled drastic by coastal health advocate Contestants are judged on how they interview, how photogenic they are, and what they look like in fashion-wear, swimwear and an evening gown. Bonus points are awarded for charity work and appearances. Miss Galaxy Australia contestants have raised over $600,000 for designated charities over the past six years and Ms Pedley plans to play her part in adding to that number this year. She is set to hold a fundraising day at Perfect Potatoes Plus in the Old Brisbane Arcade in February where all proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Australia, the official charity of the event. "We'll be selling hot baked potatoes and hope to see lots of familiar faces lining up to grab a spud for a good cause," she said. READ MORE: One-in-50 Tasmanians could get COVID within a week Ms Pedley said she will also advocate for mental health for young people as this is something she feels deeply about. "I've always struggled with mental health, particularly in high school where I suffered from severe anxiety and depression," she said. "I didn't deal with it very well, mainly because it had a sort of taboo stigma, but it really does need to be talked about, because there are so many people out there who are struggling with different things and don't know what they can do to fix it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/5e1642ea-43fd-4000-a6e1-218556574c94.jpg/r0_955_2601_2425_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg