Chamber of commerce calls for calm following business closures

The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is continuing to quell fears that business and hospitality venues are already struggling less than a month after the state's borders opened. Appearing at Launceston's Sporties Hotel on Tuesday, TCCI chief executive Michael Bailey called for calm despite rising case numbers and brought attention to the low hospitalisation rate. READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 "We're calling for Tasmanians to relax and not panic about the COVID numbers in the media [...] People shouldn't be worried about going out and about - we're in a good situation," he said. The concerns that rising case numbers and the current quarantine restrictions are impeding hospitality venues came to a head earlier this week, when well-known Hobart restaurant Bar Wa Izakaya announced it was temporarily shutting, due to the current state of the industry. READ MORE: Party in the Apocalypse a 'very significant' COVID spread event, Public Health says Despite the closure, Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old has echoed Mr Bailey's comments. "We were bracing for some teething issues when the borders re-opened, especially in regard to staffing levels, but it is still disappointing to hear that some businesses are temporarily closing for differing reasons and again, the THA is committed to assisting those affected in any way we can," Mr Old said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

