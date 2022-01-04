newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Launceston General Hospital has started off the new year with a bang, welcoming 39 new doctors to the hospital on Tuesday, in its largest internship haul ever. The doctors, completing a week-long induction and orientation before stepping onto the ward on Monday, December 10, were joined by 65 resident medical officers in their second and third years at the hospital. READ MORE: LGH staff member tests positive for COVID-19 UTAS graduate Dr Emily Cain was one of the new doctors preparing to begin her career at the LGH and said the position was the culmination of years of hard work and study. "I'm pretty excited to finally put to use all the years of study I've done and all the hard work is finally starting to pay off it seems," she said. Dr Cain admitted she was feeling a little nervous with the rapidly changing COVID situation in the state, but said she was confident she had the support of the hospital. "Its a bit nerve-wracking with the new COVID situation down here in Tasmania, but I'm confident the hospital has our best interests at heart and we'll work together to tackle this new era," she said. READ MORE: Birchalls Car park decision to be appealed LGH medical education advisor Angela Degetto said 10 of the new doctors were from the mainland or international medical graduates with the remaining 29 graduating from UTAS. "We've been lucky enough to have increased funding to have 39 new interns. This is our highest number that we've ever had actually," she said. "29 of our 39 interns are actually University of Tasmania graduates - local graduates - and that's very exciting to have those here with us, to be able to retain them locally and support them with their career pathway." UTAS graduate Dr Lou Morris said she felt lucky to have been studying in Tasmania during the pandemic, but expected the coming months would put her training to the test. "I'm feeling like the first few weeks are going to be a trial by fire," she said. "I don't think being a student prepares you for practising as a doctor. I think it'll definitely be kind of learning on the job as we go." READ MORE: Party in the Apocalypse a 'very significant' COVID spread event, Public Health says Originally from Malaysia, Dr Nicholas Lee came to Tasmania to undertake his medical studies. He said after graduating from UTAS he decided to stay in Tasmania and take a position at the LGH "I did my training in Launceston for my fourth and fifth-year clinical years and I really enjoyed my time," he said. "I really like working with the people and a lot of the doctors really taught me how to properly care for patients and look after them, so I wanted to stay on and learn more and keep building." READ MORE: Launceston resident, long-time disability advocate voicing concerns Ms Degetto said the retention rate of graduates directly correlated with the training provided by UTAS and the LGH. "The support and the professionalism that we have here and the opportunities we have, to support doctors on their career pathways who actually want to stay here speaks volumes about training," she said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/928a5b4d-969d-45be-9164-f9e2ba97a3b9.jpg/r0_212_4176_2571_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg