sport, local-sport,

Turkish jockey Bulent Muhcu has lost the ride on one of the main chances in Wednesday's $100,000 Devonport Cup because he has not had his second COVID shot. Muhcu, a past winner of the race and one of the top four jockeys in the state last season, was to have ridden Balearic for local trainer Barry Campbell. The Devonport Cup meeting is the first in Tasmania requiring everyone in attendance - jockeys, trainers, officials and patrons - to be double vaccinated. Muhcu said he had received his first COVID jab but not his second. The jockey was holding out hope that he could still ride but received confirmation from chief steward Ross Neal at 5.30pm on Tuesday that he could not. Neal said it was "a government decision - not a stewards' decision." He said at this stage the double vax rule applied only to feature race meetings and Muhcu would be free to resume riding at Elwick on Friday. Jockeys' Association boss Kevin Ring confirmed that another jockey had also been in danger of missing Cup Day but had got a second COVID shot on Tuesday morning. "I understand that Bulent tried every avenue to get to ride, including asking Public Health for an exemption, but that was 1000-1 to happen," Ring said. Muhcu said he was extremely disappointed. "I know the rules but I would be separate from the public and only out there doing my job," he said. "I would have my mask on, I would be wearing gloves, I would not touch anybody - I would just be riding my horses. "I don't see how I could be a problem to anyone. "I think this may have something to do with what happened at Longford and King Island and everyone has gone into panic mode." Muhcu won the Devonport Cup in 2014 on Red Eagle. At the time of writing, a new rider had not been declared for Balearic but Muchu was hoping his mate Ismail Taker make take over on the seven-year-old. The gelding has eased slightly from $9 to $10. Wesley Vale-based apprentice Codi Jordan didn't attract too much attention from punters when she made her Devonport Cup debut 12 months ago. She had been riding for only four months and had just 10 wins to her credit when she finished second-last on 100-1 chance Kanji. Fast forward a year and 23-year-old Jordan has a Tasmanian apprentices' premiership on her CV and is leading this season's senior title with 30 wins. And, suddenly she is attracting a lot of attention from Devonport Cup punters. Her mount, Glass Warrior, has been the best-backed runner in early betting on Wednesday's $100,000 feature at Spreyton. After opening at $9.00 with the major corporate bookmakers, Glass Warrior is now into $6.50 and is a clear third favourite for the North West Coast's premier race. Jordan will be having her first ride on Glass Warrior who won last year's Launceston Cup when ridden by Siggy Carr. However Carr. who also holds a trainer's licence, is committed to her own stable runner Tavirun in the Devonport Cup. Trainer John Blacker expects Glass Warrior to be hard to beat "She drops 2kg on her close second in the Sheffield Cup and she will run very well," Blacker said. GREG MANSFIELD (Examiner) 1 Swoop Dog 2 Glass Warrior 3 Balearic 4 Mywordis COLIN McNIFF (Racecaller) 1 Balearic 2 Sir Simon 3 Glass Warrior 4 Mywordis DUNCAN DORNAUF (Tasracing) 1 Swoop Dog 2 Glass Warrior 3 Sir Simon 4 Balearic RON RILEY (Form expert) 1 Swoop Dog 2 Glass Warrior 3 Sir Simon 4 White Hawk HEZA CHARMER (R4): Been frustrating horse for connections but when he puts it all together has above average talent. Newcomer to the synthetic surface which is always some query but has been screaming out for the 1880m and is drawn to get a perfect run for state's top jockey. Looks hard to beat. GEE GEES SO TRUE (R5): Reite Den Blitz will be a short-priced favourite but if there is any chink in her armour first-up this three-year-old could exploit it. Super impressive winner here two starts ago and forget last run in Hobart when missed the start. Drawn barrier 1 and will give a big sight at each way odds. MICHBAR (R6): Stable has been on fire and this promising four-year-old could be the pick of its seven Cup Day runners. Beaten a millimetre when resuming then bolted in last start when $2 into $1.60. Meets better opposition this time so won't be that short again. Erica Byrne Burke claiming 3kg is significant advantage. RED LETTER LADY (R9): You would go long way to find a bigger certainty beaten than this mare last start when she was checked twice resulting in two jockeys being suspended. Flashed home when clear to run close second to a horse that has since run well in open company. Good bet to finish the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/cdd42044-d0d8-4db1-b32c-c85eecbb46db.jpg/r547_749_4869_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg