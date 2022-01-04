The great pandemic divide continues to grow

comment, opinion,

While living with COVID will be the main challenge of 2022, the real test for our state and commonwealth governments will be how to manage the global and local COVID apartheid systems that are emerging. Global apartheid has already spawned Omicron as wealthy nations such as Australia went on a spending spree and between them bought up the bulk of the global vaccine supplies, leaving less than 0.3 per cent available for the majority of the world's population. The Omicron variant propagated in Africa where less than six per cent of the adult population is vaccinated. The problem has been exacerbated by the refusal of the major vaccine producers to allow patent waivers and production in developing nations. This means that for many developing nations any widespread vaccination coverage is unlikely to occur until 2024/25 at the earliest. At this rate, for the next few years we can expect new COVID variants to continue to emerge and travel the world with Tasmania on the list of destinations. Rather than vaccine equity we have chosen the path of vaccine apartheid. The hoarding has left the USA with stockpiles to vaccinate 230 per cent of its population and Canada with 10 years of vaccination supplies. Wealthy nations have chosen to take nationalistic approaches at the expense of global vaccine equity - and it will continue to come back to haunt us. A world of vaccine haves and vaccine have nots. Despite attempts by global bodies such as the World Health Organisation to develop vaccine equity policies, the wealthy nations all raced to nationalistic responses. In 2019 the WHO could not voluntarily raise enough funds for its global emergency response strategies to pandemics. But there is another type of COVID apartheid emerging - the local gap widening between those who can afford to live with COVID and those who are struggling to do so. For example, in Australia there has been four times as many deaths from COVID for those in the lowest socioeconomic group as compared to the highest socioeconomic group. Many policies on COVID are regressive - the poorer you are the greater the burden. For example, while the cost of a RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) is jumping around, a five-pack kit can cost up to $60 whether you are rich or poor. Therefore, on Youth Allowance at $36 a day it takes almost two days' income for a test pack if you want to monitor your health and take some pressure off the system. Some 50,000 Tasmanians on low incomes are those most at risk of COVID and least likely to be able to afford preventive measures or cope with the consequences of COVID. Those most at risk include the homeless, people with a disability, sole parent households and the low-income elderly. The burden of increased family violence, mental health challenges and child neglect and abuse have all fallen disproportionately on the most vulnerable. Community agencies on the front line supporting the most vulnerable report an 80 per cent increase in demand, an 81 per cent increase in the complexity of clients and that 94 per cent of them are unable to meet demand - demand for affordable housing, mental health services and three meals a day. In Tasmania the predictions are still for some 300 hospitalisations in the 'peak' around mid-April and potentially 50,000 cases. On the statistics to date the majority of these will be from lower socioeconomic groups. Many people at risk will be in caring roles with few back-up resources to draw on if they are infected. Hunkering down as many Tasmanians are now doing will in itself increase risks associated with social isolation. Many cases will be 'managed at home' which of course means little if you are homeless. Since vulnerability has a postcode in Tasmania and the postcodes are usually outside of the cities, it also means disproportionate risk to rural and regional Tasmanians. So much of the information and engagement processes for COVID are online which also means little to the 30 per cent of Tasmanians who are digitally excluded and again, predominantly in regional areas such as Glamorgan/Spring Bay, Break O'Day and Dorset. The focus nationally and locally on health and now economic rationales to explain COVID policies has left a policy void around debates on COVID equity and the underlying damage to our social fabric, especially the social service systems. It's all well and good to be optimistic and constantly speak of resilience and recovery, but there are few signs of long-term strategic planning to rebuild family and community capacity and business confidence. Many Tasmanians have very limited opportunity to take personal responsibility. We are all trapped in Pandemica. At the moment we are still seemingly fixated on opening the economy with nationalistic and state euphoria over vaccination rates, while the long shadow of local and global apartheid creeps up on us.

