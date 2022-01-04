news, local-news,

Tasmania has recorded 702 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases in the state to 2244. About half of all active cases are based in the South and there are now 509 active cases in the North and 288 in the North West. There are 275 people who are receiving treatment for COVID from within their homes. There were 2088 COVID tests administered over Monday. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said close to 300 people have recovered from COVID-19 recently and had been released from isolation. He said 149 people were released overnight "The evidence overwhelmingly shows that while the Omicron strain is highly transmissible, we're seeing much milder and less severe effects," he said. "This means that the majority of people with COVID-19 are not symptomatic, in good health, and capable of caring for themselves in their suitable premises without the need to utilise our COVID@home program or enter one of our Community Case Management Facilities."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/65bb56f0-57c5-46b7-81ee-0216fe77ccc9.PNG/r42_0_2957_1647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg